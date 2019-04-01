Cajun's Wharf to close after 44 years

-
THE BIG SWINGING DECK: A popular spot at Cajun'.s
Cajun's Wharf
will close June 1, its owner Mary Beth Ringgold
has announced in a press release.
There will be some daily specials in the last days of the restaurant, opened in 1975 by Bruce Anderson, who started an extensive restaurant career with a locally famous seafood restaurant in Beebe. Cajun's has been through a variety of ownerships
since, with Ringgold's restaurant group in command for a couple of decades. She'll continue to operate Capers
and the Copper Grill.
The sprawling venue in a warehouse along the Arkansas River apparently continues to draw good weekend crowds for seafood and live music, but weekday business has dropped off, Ringgold told Eric Harrison of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Cajun's was a perennial winner in our annual restaurant awards.
I was an early fan of Anderson's homage to Cajun cooking and culture. I particularly admired his elevator music with a heavy rotation of Swamp Pop music from my native Southwest Louisiana. I got so nostalgic one afternoon in 1975, in fact, after a few pounds of boiled crawfish and after hearing "Matilda" by Cookie and the Cupcakes on the sound system that there was nothing for it but to load up the car and drive straight down 167 to Lake Charles. Tens of thousands of others have their own Play-de-do memories, I'm sure.