 Cajun's Wharf to close after 44 years | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 1, 2019

Cajun's Wharf to close after 44 years

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 8:59 AM

THE BIG SWINGING DECK: A popular spot at Cajun'.s
  • THE BIG SWINGING DECK: A popular spot at Cajun'.s

Cajun's Wharf will close June 1, its owner Mary Beth Ringgold has announced in a press release.

There will be some daily specials in the last days of the restaurant, opened in 1975 by Bruce Anderson, who started an extensive restaurant career with a locally famous seafood restaurant in Beebe. Cajun's has been through a variety of ownerships since, with Ringgold's restaurant group in command for a couple of decades. She'll continue to operate Capers and the Copper Grill.

The sprawling venue in a warehouse along the Arkansas River apparently continues to draw good weekend crowds for seafood and live music, but weekday business has dropped off, Ringgold told Eric Harrison of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Cajun's was a perennial winner in our annual restaurant awards.

I was an early fan of Anderson's homage to Cajun cooking and culture. I particularly admired his elevator music with a heavy rotation of Swamp Pop music from my native Southwest Louisiana. I got so nostalgic one afternoon in 1975, in fact, after a few pounds of boiled crawfish and after hearing "Matilda" by Cookie and the Cupcakes on the sound system that there was nothing for it but to load up the car and drive straight down 167 to Lake Charles. Tens of thousands of others have their own Play-de-do memories, I'm sure.

Tags: , ,

Some light reading for the first day of April

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

From the time Mike Anderson was terminated last week, discussions of his replacement focused on these two names, Wa… https://t.co/mGM60QlHw0
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @SusanneBrunner: PART 1 of my #AprilFoolsDay prank on my team!
KARK4News

Clear the Deck: Cajun's Wharf to Close June 1
Arkansas Business Daily Report

A math professor at Hendrix College is facing child pornography charges and has been barred from the campus as a re… https://t.co/aQgz0NLkLQ
KATV News

Cajun’s Wharf to close on June 1
TalkBusiness.net

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation