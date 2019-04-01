 House beats another minimum wage rollback bill by Robin Lundstrum | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 1, 2019

House beats another minimum wage rollback bill by Robin Lundstrum

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge ANOTHER DEFEAT: For Rep. Robin Lundstrum. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • ANOTHER DEFEAT: For Rep. Robin Lundstrum.

The House of Representatives defeated a second bill by Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum to rollback the voter-approved minimum wage increase as it pertains to businesses with fewer than 25 employees, nonprofits with less than $1 million operating budgets, and nonprofits that serve the disabled. The vote was 29-45, with nine voting present.

Lundstrum's  HB 1752 would freeze the minimum wage at $9.25 and exempt thousands of workers from planned raised to $11 in two steps by 2021.

She emphasized the $9.25 will stay in place.  She emphasized the harm a higher wage will do to fee-for-service providers of developmental services for the disabled. The greater impact will be the hundreds of small businesses with tens of thousands of employees. She noted, too, that another bill by Rep. Reginald Murdock allows for a change in Medicaid reimbursement rates to provide funding to cover employees at the minimum wage level.

Lundstrum said it was the legislature's duty to provide solutions for "unintended consequences. "

Rep. Charles Blake and Rep. John Walker, both Little Rock Democrats, emphasized that the voters had spoken on this issue. "Let's continue to do the will of the people," Blake said. "Not get here three or four months later change what they wanted."

Lundstrum countered, "We are the checks and balances for the people of Arkansas."

Tags: , ,

House defeats rollback of minimum wage increase for teens
New episode of Rock the Culture podcast: 'Comfortable Being Uncomfortable'

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (10)
Email

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • House approves expansive term limits amendment for 2020 ballot UPDATE

    By the bare minimum, the House voted today to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2020 that would change limits in a way that would actually open the door to many more years of service by current legislators. The vote was 51-26 with nine voting present on SJR 15, already approved in the Senate.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • House approves 'public drinking' bill

    By the slimmest of margins, the House today approved a bill that the religious conservative Family Council decried as a "public drinking bill." The vote was 51-19, with a hefty 30 voting present or not voting at all.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • Bill aims to decriminalize possession of a small amount of marijuana

    This late in the session, the chances of passage of new bills are problematic, but here's one worth a note all the same: Rep. Charles Blake proposes to further sharply reduce penalties for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

New Ebolavirus, Found in Bats, More Widespread Than First Thought
University of Arkansas Newswire

Pulaski County is developing three free after-school programs that will give kids in parts of the county a place to… https://t.co/81KrsiSG4V
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

LB Crew advances in Battle Rounds of 'The Voice' https://t.co/1gZH8iTqOO #ARNews https://t.co/vvGbNR4vk7
KARK4News

Update: 10-year-old cancer patient who faces cancer setback finishes radiation https://t.co/XiSRpLxScG #ARNews https://t.co/oSs8754Cj4
Fox16 News

RT @KATVBarry: Two months to start 2019 with above normal temps followed by March which was well below normal. Precip was similar with Jan/…
KATV News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation