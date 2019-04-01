Leniency offered in Little Rock criminal and environmental courts

Two Little Rock district courts — the criminal and environmental divisions, but not the traffic court — are offering leniency opportunities in the month of April.
The release:
The City of Little Rock announced Friday that the Little Rock District Court Criminal and Environmental Divisions – Judge Melanie Martin & Judge Mark Leverett respectively – will hold Leniency Courts the entire month of April 2019.
Beginning April 1, 2019
through April 30, 2019, individuals with active Failure to Pay, Failure to Comply, or Failure to Appear warrants will have the opportunity to appear on those warrants without the fear of being arrested. Additionally, those that qualify, will have no additional fines, costs, or penalties added to the balance.
To participate in the program, individuals must report to the Little Rock District Court Criminal
Division at 600 West Markham St., between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. any Monday through Friday
during the month of April. To find out if they qualify for this program, individuals can contact
the Little Rock Criminal Court Probation Department at 501-371-4725.
This Leniency Program does not extend to pending Little Rock District Court Traffic Division