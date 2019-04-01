 Leniency offered in Little Rock criminal and environmental courts | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 1, 2019

Leniency offered in Little Rock criminal and environmental courts

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 7:28 AM

Two Little Rock district courts — the criminal and environmental divisions, but not the traffic court — are offering leniency opportunities in the month of April.

The release:

The City of Little Rock announced Friday that the Little Rock District Court Criminal and Environmental Divisions – Judge Melanie Martin & Judge Mark Leverett respectively – will hold Leniency Courts the entire month of April 2019.

Beginning April 1, 2019 through April 30, 2019, individuals with active Failure to Pay, Failure to Comply, or Failure to Appear warrants will have the opportunity to appear on those warrants without the fear of being arrested. Additionally, those that qualify, will have no additional fines, costs, or penalties added to the balance.
To participate in the program, individuals must report to the Little Rock District Court Criminal
Division at 600 West Markham St., between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. any Monday through Friday
during the month of April. To find out if they qualify for this program, individuals can contact
the Little Rock Criminal Court Probation Department at 501-371-4725.
This Leniency Program does not extend to pending Little Rock District Court Traffic Division

Tags: ,


Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

RT @KATVKaila: Ugh, I love cats!
KATV News

Survey Suggests More Economic Growth for Midwest, Plains
Arkansas Business Daily Report

RT @AaronNolanNews: ‘This brother can SANG’ - @dj45williams talking about Arkansas native @LBCrew. Tonight on @NBCTheVoice LB sings in th…
KARK4News

NEW in today's #ArkDG: Little Rock restaurant Cajun's Wharf, which first opened in 1975, will close its doors on Ju… https://t.co/vmjd8OSZqZ
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Training A Computer To Read Mammograms As Well As A Doctor
KUAR Newsroom

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation