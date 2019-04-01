 New episode of Rock the Culture podcast: 'Comfortable Being Uncomfortable' | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Monday, April 1, 2019

Rock the Culture Podcast New episode of Rock the Culture podcast: 'Comfortable Being Uncomfortable'

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 3:23 PM

In this week’s episode, Antwan and Charles provide perspective and conversation on the cancellation of Riverfest 2019 and the Arkansas Legislature’s new attempt to pass legislation to implement a voucher program.  In addition, they provide rapid fire perspective on RockTopics. They also discuss intentionality in diversity, social responsibility, and the growth of Mosaic Church with Mark DeYmaz, author and pastor of Mosaic Church.

 

House beats another minimum wage rollback bill by Robin Lundstrum

Most Recent Comments

