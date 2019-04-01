 No fooling: The open line | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 1, 2019

No fooling: The open line

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 1:28 PM


An April Fools Day open line, plus a strictly factual daily news roundup.
Democrats move to reinstate lost Medicaid coverage

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Democrats move to reinstate lost Medicaid coverage

    Democratic legislators filed a bill today to reinstate all those who lost Medicaid coverage because of failure to comply with the work rule and to require the Department of Human Services to notify those people of restored coverage.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • State files tax claim against Jeremy Hutchinson

    The state  Finance and Administration Department filed a tax lien March 21 against former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, facing a federal indictment over tax charges related to his use of campaign money for personal expenses.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • Prescott student shot at school

    Price McKeon of KAR/Fox 16 reports, quoting the local sheriff, that a Prescott 8th grader was shot in school this morning.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Says He Will Resign By April 28
KUAR Newsroom

RT @PatWalkerWX: Midday Monday QuickCast Clouds are on the rise, but it stays chilly this afternoon. Check out the warm up coming and pot…
KARK4News

WOW! Woman rescues a snake stuck in a beer can https://t.co/2VsiOa9jAm https://t.co/eKJaLNxar2
KATV News

RT @dshameer: What happened to someone who became a victim of online impersonation? An arrest. A sleepless night in jail. Released. @jaimea…
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Kind of sounds like a Tech Park, except powered by private capital not tax dollars. https://t.co/HbDMUfscTM
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation