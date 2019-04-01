 Police shooting after Osceola traffic stop | Arkansas Blog

Monday, April 1, 2019

Police shooting after Osceola traffic stop

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 10:49 AM

The State Police have been called to investigate an Osceola police shooting that left a man critically wounded after a traffic stop.

The State Police release:

Pete Denzel Edwards, 24, of Osceola, was critically wounded this morning stemming from a law enforcement officer involved shooting. The incident occurred about 12:40 AM near the 400 block of Sims Street in Osceola (Mississippi County).

An Osceola police officer had stopped a vehicle driven by Edwards for a traffic violation. According to the officer, during the course of the traffic stop, Edwards was “non-compliant”.

At some point during the encounter between the Osceola police officer and Edwards, shooting began. Edwards was wounded and taken to a Memphis hospital. At least one round from gunfire at the traffic stop entered a nearby home and reportedly wounded a resident who was transported from the scene and later released by a physician.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will conduct an investigation and submit their findings to the prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

