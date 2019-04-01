 Prescott student shot at school | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 1, 2019

Prescott student shot at school

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM

Price McKeon of KARK/Fox 16 reports, quoting the local sheriff, that a Prescott 8th grader was shot in school this morning.

Her report on Twitter

JUST got off phone with Nevada Co Sheriff Danny Martin. He confirms:

* Around 9am a man walked on Prescott High and shot an 8th grade boy

* Suspect ran off campus

* In about 1 hr suspected shooter arrested off campus 
No report on the condition of the student who was shot, but other media reported the student was taken to a Little Rock hospital.

School was dismissed for the day after the shooting. The School District posted this message on Facebook:

On the morning of April 1, 2019, a Prescott School District student brought a concealed handgun to campus and shot another District student. The District went into immediate lock down and the attacker was apprehended by law enforcement. The District’s School Resource Officer was in the building and immediately able to assist. The District is fully cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation. It appears this was a premediated attack specifically targeting the injured student, who was airlifted to a medical facility for immediate treatment. The injured student’s medical status will be released if and when approved by the family. Until then, we will continue to keep the student in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. No other injuries were reported.

The District will resume classes and bus routes on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We are in the business of educating students and an incident like this is heart breaking. The District will work with law enforcement to review safety and emergency protocols. Counselors will be available to talk with students and provide any support needed. The District will continue to keep all of its patrons updated to the extent allowed by law.

Tags: ,

Pulaski judicial candidate list grows

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Pulaski judicial candidate list grows

    Another judicial candidate for one of six judgeships on the ballot for the Sixth Judicial District next year — Andrew Ballard of North Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • Police shooting after Osceola traffic stop

    The State Police have been called to investigate an Osceola police shooting that left a man critically wounded after a traffic stop.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019

  • The 'Babe Bracket': RIP

    The Buzz's morning talk show during my drive this morning was all about NCAA basketball, with the Final Four bracket in place and the Hogs searching for a new coach And then I thought: Did somebody say "bracket"?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 1, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

High-tech readers around Little Rock can capture thousands of license plates per minute and save them to a database… https://t.co/vRyIyLgqEv
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @PriceMcKeon: Heavy law enforcement presence outside Prescott High School. Just arrived on scene #ARNews https://t.co/Xj5P2GkUvD
KARK4News

RT @PriceMcKeon: Heavy law enforcement presence outside Prescott High School. Just arrived on scene #ARNews https://t.co/Xj5P2GkUvD
Fox16 News

RT @MattMershonKATV: Just getting on scene in Prescott. Parents are picking up children from the high school after administration dismissed…
KATV News

1 person hurt after report of gunfire at Arkansas school
Associated Press via TheRepublic.com

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation