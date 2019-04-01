Prescott student shot at school

No report on the condition of the student who was shot, but other media reported the student was taken to a Little Rock hospital.
JUST got off phone with Nevada Co Sheriff Danny Martin. He confirms:
* Around 9am a man walked on Prescott High and shot an 8th grade boy
* Suspect ran off campus
* In about 1 hr suspected shooter arrested off campus
On the morning of April 1, 2019, a Prescott School District student brought a concealed handgun to campus and shot another District student. The District went into immediate lock down and the attacker was apprehended by law enforcement. The District’s School Resource Officer was in the building and immediately able to assist. The District is fully cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation. It appears this was a premediated attack specifically targeting the injured student, who was airlifted to a medical facility for immediate treatment. The injured student’s medical status will be released if and when approved by the family. Until then, we will continue to keep the student in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. No other injuries were reported.
The District will resume classes and bus routes on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We are in the business of educating students and an incident like this is heart breaking. The District will work with law enforcement to review safety and emergency protocols. Counselors will be available to talk with students and provide any support needed. The District will continue to keep all of its patrons updated to the extent allowed by law.
