Pulaski judicial candidate list grows

click to enlarge ANDREW BALLARD

Another judicial candidate has announced for one of six judgeships on the ballot for the Sixth Judicial District next year —of North Little Rock. Ballard is seeking the seat held by retiring Judge Vann Smith. He's a partner with his wife in the Ballard and Ballard firm and focuses on family law. Shawn Johnson and Jim Wyatt announced previously for this seat, which handles cases from Pulaski and Perry counties.