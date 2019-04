State files tax claim against Jeremy Hutchinson

click to enlarge THE TAX MAN KEEPS COMING: For Jeremy Hutchinson.

of

Thefiled a tax lien March 21 against former, f acing a federal indictment over tax charges related to his use of campaign money for personal expenses. The lien says Hutchinson owes $3,298.45 for a period ending Dec. 31, 2017.Court records reflect no response to the filing by Hutchinson. It's not the first debt action against Hutchinson, circuit court records show. He's settled past tax claims and actions on various other debts over the years.The court filings also indicated Hutchinson continues to work as an attorney. Recently, he's represented a Texas corporation in a series of filings seeking to establish title on land purchased at state sales— wait for it — property delinquent on taxes.