 Another hit on the Little Rock School District | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Another hit on the Little Rock School District

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 7:42 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-04-02_at_7.31.46_am.png

It's never too late in a legislative session to rough up the Little Rock School District.

As Sen. Joyce Elliott noted, the legislature is unwilling to approve a sensible bill, SB 553, that would provide a pathway to a return of voter control to the Little Rock School District, for more than four years now a captive of the unproductive state Education Department.

Now comes Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton) with SB 668. No, it doesn't mention Little Rock specifically and there are some other districts in "Level Five" academic distress. But, as Elliott says: "Who cannot figure out who's the target of this bill?"

Absent a miracle on standardized tests administered in April at a handful of schools wholly populated by impoverished children, the LRSD is not going to be released from state control in January. That means the state may  "annex, consolidate or reconstitute" it. Think an army of Walton acolytes with private management companies anxious to take over taxpayer-built facilities and state and local tax money to enhance their bottom lines.

But wait, Hammer also is willing to let the state stay in charge for TWO 24-month periods if sufficient progress has not been made. Yes, four more years of Schoo Board-in-Hiding Johnny Key in charge of Little Rock schools after five years of declining performance. Feel better?

Tags: , , , ,

House approves 'public drinking' bill

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

One person is dead and two more are injured after a vehicle struck a bluff wall in Searcy County Monday afternoon.… https://t.co/zRChx1U35v
KATV News

RT @nickconfessore: President Trump has a nickname of his own: https://t.co/vWCu0kTE5E https://t.co/zdz3mP55j8
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

UA's main coaching targets appear to be Sampson, Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams, former UCLA coach Steve Alford and… https://t.co/Ok4HocWVQf
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @imollertv: Students head back to school this morning at Prescott High School—-> https://t.co/iQHyl8DfKY
KARK4News

RT @imollertv: Students head back to school this morning at Prescott High School—-> https://t.co/iQHyl8DfKY
Fox16 News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation