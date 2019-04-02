Another judicial candidate in Pulaski County

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Plan? The most bigly wondermous plan he touted as a great plan (it wasn't anywhere…
"a megachurch pastor threatened as she preached. Her target? The local newspaper." Clearly their reportage…
Trump in action?
https://scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.…