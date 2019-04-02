 Another judicial candidate in Pulaski County | Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Another judicial candidate in Pulaski County

LaTonya Laird Austin announced today for one of the six Pulaski County circuit judgeships to be on the ballot next March.

Austin, of Little Rock, has been a deputy prosecutor and public defender among others. She's seeking the ninth division seat held by Judge Mary McGowan, among the judges expected to retire at the end of 202. Perry County District Judge Andy Gill announced for the seat earlier. The Sixth Circuit judgeships handle cases in Pulaski and Perry counties.

