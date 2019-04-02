 Little Rock city board approves resolution to negotiate construction on I-30 crossing | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Little Rock city board approves resolution to negotiate construction on I-30 crossing

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 9:13 PM

click to enlarge 'THE TRAIN IS ALREADY ON THE TRACKS:' Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines is in support of a resolution allowing the city to negotiate an agreement for construction on the 30 Crossing project. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • 'THE TRAIN IS ALREADY ON THE TRACKS:' Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines is in support of a resolution allowing the city to negotiate an agreement for construction on the 30 Crossing project.

At Tuesday evening’s Little Rock board of directors meeting, city directors voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to negotiate an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on the construction of the 30 Crossing Project.

30 Crossing will widen Interstate 30 from 6 lanes to 10 lanes and in other places from I-40 on the north to the I-440/I-540 intersection on the south. ARDOT originally estimated the seven-mile stretch would cost $631 million, but bids that came in after the ARDOT’s environmental assessment of the project brought the actual cost of the project to nearly $1 billion.

The resolution approved by city directors requires the city to pay an estimated $3.8 million in improvements to the existing I-30 crossing plan, including the purchasing and planting of trees, the widening of a bridge on the 6th and 9th street overpasses to accommodate six sidewalks and bike lanes, hand railings and aesthetic treatments and installations of stamped concrete pedestrian crossings.

City directors Dean Kumpuris and Lance Hines spoke in favor of the resolution. Kumpuris said it "may not be a perfect plan, but it's a really good plan," and Hines told community members gathered at the meeting that the "train is already on the tracks" with 30 Crossing. 

City directors Kathy Webb and Capi Peck spoke against the resolution, both calling it "premature" and encouraging for their fellow directors to vote against it.

Many people stepped forward to speak against the resolution, saying the project will inhibit the walkability of Little Rock and cause congestion that will deter people from traveling to the city.

City Director Doris Wright asked Planning asked Development Director Jamie Collins, who fielded directors' questions about the resolution, what would happen if the board of directors were to not approve the resolution.

"If the board denies action tonight, what that does is we do not have that seat at that design-build table for negotiations," Collins replied. "If they choose to put us there, they're more than welcome to do so, but they do not have to. It is not part of an agreement to do so."


"But this would give us that voice?" Wright asked.


"Yes it would," Collins said. "It would guarantee that voice."

Tags: , ,


Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Rebekah Hall

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Major four-alarm fire burning at a factory in Chicago https://t.co/n8o65VB48z https://t.co/tBCfNZgOpr
KATV News

New push for contaminated fish warning signs at Dupree Park pond https://t.co/bG7g0h5dAd #ARNews https://t.co/ZQQ8oh9Ra9
Fox16 News

Trey Lane, of Rogers, was part of Zopherus, a team that won second place in the latest level of NASA’s 3D-Printed H… https://t.co/5xBJHkfcEo
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

UA Little Rock students mentor youth offenders https://t.co/W72QoIgpjK #ARNews https://t.co/t0ADIfT6jQ
KARK4News

Wrong. It actually lets current legislators to serve 32 years. https://t.co/UNred0TNGX
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation