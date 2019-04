State gets big corporate tax increase in March

The monthly report on state tax revenue shows a big jump in corporate tax collections in March that pushed revenue totals for the year farther ahead of expected income. The state took in $80.8 million more in gross revenue in March than the same month last year. That included a $64.7 million increase year to year in corporate income tax receipts. Individual income tax also was up, but sales taxes were flat and below forecast.For the first nine months of the year, gross collections of just under $5 billion were 4.1 percent ahead of the same period last year and 1.2 percent more than the forecast on which the budget is set. (But the budget also includes various set-asides not immediately obligated.)