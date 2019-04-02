The legislature moves to raise freeway speed limits. The Constitutiion, however .....

Amendment 42 of the state’s Constitution says the State Highway Commission is "vested with all the powers and duties now or hereafter imposed by law for the administration of the State Highway Department" and has the Constitutional authority to "carry out fully and effectively the regulations and laws relating to the State Highway Department."I asked a followup: So are speed limits going up or not? Straessle responded:
While the first paragraph of HB1631 appears to set a maximum speed limit for motor vehicles on a controlled-access highway (which is a task historically undertaken by minute order of the State Highway Commission pursuant to Amendment 42), subsection (b)(3) of the bill continues to appropriately recognize the authority of the State Highway Commission to decrease the referenced maximum speed limit upon an engineering and traffic investigation.
We’ll have to study locations to see where lower limits would be justified. The act isn’t in effect yet, so at this time there is no timetable for the study.Sounds like it's worth staying tuned.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Forbes article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnwelsheuro… This is a good in-depth look at situation from several angles! EXCERPTS:…
Here's the data on Arkansas:
https://www.aauw.org/aauw_check/pdf_downlo…
From 2 April 2019 US News report: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/ar… EXCERPT: Here are the top five states…