 The legislature moves to raise freeway speed limits. The Constitutiion, however ..... | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

The legislature moves to raise freeway speed limits. The Constitutiion, however .....

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge STILL 70: The legislature wants to move up the limit, but the Constittution might stand in the way. - ARKANSAS BUSINESS
  • Arkansas Business
  • STILL 70: The legislature wants to move up the limit, but the Constittution might stand in the way.

The legislature is intent on raising the speed limit on rural freeways from 70 to 75 (70 for trucks). But can they?

The Senate voted 32-1 Monday for HB 1631 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R-Horatio) HB 1631. The bill was endorsed, with Senate amendments, in House committee Tuesday and should be on the House calendar Wednesday.  For the record: the new limit would apply to controlled access highways outside urban areas with at least four lanes and divided by a median strip.

All done, right? I wondered. Because you perhaps recall the Arkansas constitutional amendment that gave independence to the Arkansas Highway Commission. Its power is presumably why an earlier law allowed the Highway Commission to raise the speed limit, subject to engineering and traffic study. The Commission has not done so. Some careful thoughts think lower speed limits hold down traffic fatalities.

Legislators apparently have gotten impatient, thus this year's legislation.

So I asked the Arkansas Department of Transportation a simple question: Does the DOT think the legislature can dictate speed limits? Danny Straessle responded:

Amendment 42 of the state’s Constitution says the State Highway Commission is "vested with all the powers and duties now or hereafter imposed by law for the administration of the State Highway Department" and has the Constitutional authority to "carry out fully and effectively the regulations and laws relating to the State Highway Department."

While the first paragraph of HB1631 appears to set a maximum speed limit for motor vehicles on a controlled-access highway (which is a task historically undertaken by minute order of the State Highway Commission pursuant to Amendment 42), subsection (b)(3) of the bill continues to appropriately recognize the authority of the State Highway Commission to decrease the referenced maximum speed limit upon an engineering and traffic investigation.

I asked a followup: So are speed limits going up or not? Straessle responded:

We’ll have to study locations to see where lower limits would be justified. The act isn’t in effect yet, so at this time there is no timetable for the study.
Sounds like it's worth staying tuned.

Tags: , , ,

New 'Arkansas Stop' law allows cyclists to treat red lights like stop signs

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Bill would decriminalize possession of less than 1 oz. of marijuana in Arkansas https://t.co/O1sdb6TsbF https://t.co/WTabWuEzoP
KATV News

The video news roundup: Taxes, Medicaid, term limits, public drinking. https://t.co/8U8UrHM15S
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

Man killed in Lake Village construction accident https://t.co/Z8Ne34LNCE #ARNews https://t.co/ddR6OYrIjk
KARK4News

Gafford Picks Up Two All-America Honors
Arkansas Razorbacks - News

Deadly construction accident in Lake Village https://t.co/dKoNvfmRXP #ARNews https://t.co/xSRhyggc80
Fox16 News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation