 Trump will keep health plan secret until after 2020 election | Arkansas Blog

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Trump will keep health plan secret until after 2020 election

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 10:20 AM

This Tweet pretty well says it all about the vaunted Trump health care plan.

Tags: ,


Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Sabin's subterfuge in the race for mayor has roots in rigged city government

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an ethics complaint has been filed saying that the exploratory committee Rep. Warwick Sabin created to prepare for a run for Little Rock mayor was a subterfuge to avoid the city ordinance that doesn't allow campaign fundraising to begin until five months before the November 2018 election.Of course it is.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 10, 2017

  • Use of solar on the rise in Arkansas

    With a pivotal ruling expected any day now from the Public Service Commission, Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports on the increase in Arkansans adding solar generation units on their homes and business.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2018

  • Antwan Phillips wants to make a difference in reducing Little Rock violence

    KARK/Fox 16's push to do something about Little Rock violence includes a spotlight on people trying to make a difference — in this episode Antwan Phillips, a lawyer at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 30, 2017

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Connect Northwest Arkansas launches online survey for 10-year transit plan
TalkBusiness.net

Kelvin Sampson to stay at UH, report says https://t.co/7NR42TY0Eu #ARNews https://t.co/mUFz3bbMbh
Fox16 News

It's Not Just Avocados. Closing Mexico Border Would Hit U.S. Auto Plants Too
KUAR Newsroom

RT @johnbrummett: huffy hillary and grabby joe https://t.co/fbKgd3Jhlv
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RT @DavidCouchAR: @justjules99 @ArkansasBlog This is not for fast food. This is for people who work at hospice and such. And it’s curre…
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation