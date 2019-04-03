A busy day ahead for legislature

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Thanks to Kathy and Capi for against expansion of I-30.
This is a further attempt by the AR Legislature to place unwarranted checks and balances…
Just some more proof, added to that already Pinnacle Mountain sized pile of evidence, that…