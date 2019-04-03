 A busy day ahead for legislature | Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

A busy day ahead for legislature

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 8:24 AM

Lots to watch at the legislature today. And maybe elsewhere.

The House must be watched for moving to put a petition-killing constitutional amendment on the ballot.

The Senate is weighing a bill SB 520, that would hand out a windfall to pharmacists, at the cost of insurance ratepayers.

And speaking of insurance, the House is ready to consider a law that would put insurance companies in front of injured workers on workers compensation settlements. A committee yesterday approved a substitute bill, HB 1955, for one killed earlier to accomplish this. It was approved without allowing opponents to speak because Rep. John Payton cut off debate. He said he was hungry and wanted the meeting to end.

There's also very big news bubbling outside the legislature today. Stay tuned here.

