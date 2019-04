Hillary Clinton set to speak to ASMSA commencement

click to enlarge REPRISE: Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1995 video speech to ASMSA graduates. She'll be back in person this year.

“At ASMSA, we are committed to addressing the needs of students throughout Arkansas, providing young people with resources to bring distinction to our state, and inspire these emerging leaders to embrace their role in a global society. Secretary Clinton paved the way for the more than 2,500 graduates who have benefitted from ASMSA, and we are honored to have her be a part of our commencement celebration.”

will speak to the 2019 graduating class of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts at 2 p.m May 25 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. It will be the 25th graduating class of the school. The announcement credited Clinton with being an early advocate forof the school, a residential campus for high-achieving students from around the state. Indeed, a graduate, Luther Lowe , has written about her influence before. She also spoke by video to the first graduating class in 1995, which you can see at the link. It describes her work on the school with many others.Said school director Corey Alderdice in a release:Legislation to create the school was passed in 1991. It became a part of the University of Arkansas System in 2004.