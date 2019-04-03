 Over the hump headlines and open line | Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Over the hump headlines and open line

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 2:32 PM


The legislature slouches toward the finish line in today's video news roundup. Here's the open line.
Senate committee defeats bill to allow four more years of state control of Little Rock School District

