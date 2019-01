Dustyn Bork in top form, protest in print at Arts and Science Center

click to enlarge From "Complex Shapes," work by Dustyn Bork.

click to enlarge Nelson Stevens, "The We in You Is the Nation Calling."

The Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff has opened the exhibition21abstract and geometrical works by the Lyon College associate professor of art. The arts center offers an excellent profile of Bork, his teaching and his family, including his artist wife, Carly Dahl on its website. Bork will demonstrate screen printing and work with visitors to print T-shirts at the arts center Feb. 9. The exhibition runs through April 13.Also at the arts center: The mini-exhibition "Era of Activism," 1960s and ’70s posters and printsexpressing social commentary, including work from AfriCOBRA artists and more "playful" work, including a Claes Oldenburg print. Artistand gallery ownercontributed to the exhibition, which runs through August.