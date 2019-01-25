Friday, January 25, 2019
Dustyn Bork in top form, protest in print at Arts and Science Center
Posted
By Leslie Newell Peacock
on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 10:52 AM
click to enlarge
-
From "Complex Shapes," work by Dustyn Bork.
The Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas
in Pine Bluff has opened the exhibition "Dustyn Bork: Complex Shapes and Empty Space,"
21
abstract and geometrical works by the Lyon College associate professor of art.
The arts center offers an excellent profile of Bork, his teaching and his family, including his artist wife, Carly Dahl on its website.
Bork will demonstrate screen printing and work with visitors to print T-shirts at the arts center Feb. 9. The exhibition runs through April 13.
Also at the arts center: The mini-exhibition "Era of Activism,"
1960s and ’70s posters and prints
click to enlarge
-
Nelson Stevens, "The We in You Is the Nation Calling."
expressing social commentary, including work from AfriCOBRA artists and more "playful" work, including a Claes Oldenburg print. Artist Kevin Cole
and gallery owner Garbo Hearne
contributed to the exhibition, which runs through August.
Tags: Dustyn Bork, AfriCOBRA, Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Image