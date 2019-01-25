 Dustyn Bork in top form, protest in print at Arts and Science Center | Rock Candy

Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 25, 2019

Dustyn Bork in top form, protest in print at Arts and Science Center

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge From "Complex Shapes," work by Dustyn Bork.
  • From "Complex Shapes," work by Dustyn Bork.
The Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff has opened the exhibition "Dustyn Bork: Complex Shapes and Empty Space," 21 abstract and geometrical works by the Lyon College associate professor of art.

The arts center offers an excellent profile of Bork, his teaching and his family, including his artist wife, Carly Dahl on its website. Bork will demonstrate screen printing and work with visitors to print T-shirts at the arts center Feb. 9. The exhibition runs through April 13.

Also at the arts center: The mini-exhibition "Era of Activism," 1960s and ’70s posters and prints 
click to enlarge Nelson Stevens, "The We in You Is the Nation Calling."
  • Nelson Stevens, "The We in You Is the Nation Calling."
expressing social commentary, including work from AfriCOBRA artists and more "playful" work, including a Claes Oldenburg print. Artist Kevin Cole and gallery owner Garbo Hearne contributed to the exhibition, which runs through August.

Tags: , , ,

Great Whiskey Rendezvous, Amy McBryde, Sounds So Good and The Mad Deadly first up in 2019 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase
The Mad Deadly wins Round One of the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Could Putin end the shutdown?

    Gene Lyons proposes the Democrats hire Putin to confront him over his demand for $5.7 billion to pay for an empty campaign promise.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 24, 2019

  • 'Photographing Frida,' the artist as art: coming to the Arts Center

    Frida Kahlo was every much an artist as her on-again, off-again husband, Diego Rivera, but her personal glamor has gotten as much, if not more, attention as her paintings. The Arkansas Arts Center is exhibiting images of the artist in "Photographing Frida," opening Feb. 1.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 21, 2019

  • Rally for Reproductive Rights on Saturday: UPDATE

    The annual Rally for Reproductive Justice will be held on the Capitol steps at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 19. Keynote speaker will be Pamela Merritt, the co-founder of Reproaction, and others on why these bills are hurting, not helping, women and their families.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 17, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Slideshows

More »

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Though environmental regulators can now access funds to help extinguish an underground fire in Northwest Arkansas,… https://t.co/I70dRAw5KT
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Moore Captures Heptathlon Title At Razorback Invitational https://t.co/doxAh64xSh #wps #ARNews https://t.co/UbidXrFNNC
KARK4News

RT @KATVJames: MONDAY: An arctic cold front will move across the state, but it won't have much moisture to work with until it gets to south…
KATV News

Arkansas Ice Storm: 10 Years Later https://t.co/GGe7lj64Dh #ARNews https://t.co/lAzIB6bmfA
Fox16 News

RT @voxdotcom: "Six bankruptcies. Three failed casinos ... $69.5 million in defaulted payments to small-business subcontractors. These are…
Arkansas Blog - Max Brantley

More Headlines...

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation