 Camp on the Historic Arkansas Museum grounds for "Behind the Big House" | Rock Candy

Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Camp on the Historic Arkansas Museum grounds for "Behind the Big House"

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge btbh-image-for-web.png


You've always wanted to camp on the Historic Arkansas Museum grounds. Or at least I have. Thanks to Preserve Arkansas, the Black History Commission of Arkansas, the Arkansas Archeological Survey, the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies and the Arkansas Humanities Council, there will be an opportunity to do just that AND learn about the importance of slave dwellings to the interpretation of African-American history and their role in heritage tourism.

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., libations and samples of the antebellum cuisine of the enslaved will be served; a lecture by Dr. Jodi Skipper of the University of Mississippi on roots tourism in the United States will follow. Then Joseph McGill, the founder of the Slave Dwelling Project and whom people will remember from last year's "Behind the Big House" event, will give a Fireside Chat with Joseph McGill of the Slave Dwelling Project before bedding down in the Brownlee Kitchen.

A lecture on documenting and preserving slave dwellings and a genealogy workshop will be part of Saturday's half-day programming.

Prospective campers should RSVP to info@preservearkansas.org. Educators may receive professional development hours. For more information, email rpatton@preservearkansas.org. LNP
No Riverfest in 2019
California collector donates artworks to UA Little Rock

Instapaper
Favorite
Share
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

Readers also liked…

  • No Small Talk Ep. 8: Katy Henriksen, Springs Arts preview

    A packed episode this week of "No Small Talk": a chat with Katy Henriksen, from Of Note on KUAF; Stephanie Smittle breaks down the Spring Arts issue; and we finish up with just a tiny bit of Oscar chatter.
    • by Jacob Rosenberg
    • Mar 9, 2018

Slideshows

More »

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

Tree of Life Seeds

RT @ConwayPolice: MISSING: 10 y/o Jamarion Duncan Last seen around 8pm Friday evening in the area of 6th & Hayes Streets riding a bike sim…
Fox16 News

RT @ConwayPolice: MISSING: 10 y/o Jamarion Duncan Last seen around 8pm Friday evening in the area of 6th & Hayes Streets riding a bike sim…
KARK4News

DVH Talks Win Over Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks - News

A 40-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his infant son: https://t.co/gx0xGAltmf
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

'Evil attracts evil': Judge gives mom life in murder of adopted teen daughter https://t.co/cyAZ0WvDzL https://t.co/ShIGrs44ZX
KATV News

More Headlines...

Most Recent Comments

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2019 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation