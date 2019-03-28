California collector donates artworks to UA Little Rock

click to enlarge
Pierrette Van Cleve, photographed last fall with UA Little Rock's "Memory/Commitment/Aspiration" exhibition.
Visitors to the UA Little Rock show "Memory/Commitment/Aspiration"
will recall the show's works from the Pierrette Van Cleve Collection of Asian artists addressing themes of inequality and the fight for justice. The exhibition was presented in conjunction with a new art history course, "Global Contemporary Art," and Van Cleve visited the campus to give a talk about why she collects in Southeast Asia. At the time, she donated a work to the university in honor of show curator Brad Cushman.
Surjit Akre (India), "Earth," 1998, oil on canvas, 50 x 50 inches
Van Cleve has now donated 43 works of art from her collection to UA Little Rock's Permanent Collection, the majority of which were exhibited in "Memory/Commitment/Aspiration." Among them are a couple of my favorites from the show: "Earth," by Indian artist Surjit Akre, about men and war; and "Full Circle Pot No. 20" by Amy Lee Sanford, part of a performance piece in which she smashed clay Cambodian pots and put them back together again, but imperfectly.
In a press release from the university, V
an Cleve
Amy Lee Sanford (Cambodia), "Full Circle: Pot No. 20," 2012, clay pot, string
says: "The work needs to be at UA Little Rock. The global focus of my collection will bring an international voice to the art collection at the university. The artists are not well known in this country. Today, more than ever, it is very important to teach cultural diversity and give students a perspective beyond their immediate surroundings."