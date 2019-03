click to enlarge Work by Lucy Towbin to be exhibited Sunday.

Twenty students of the(5705 Kavanaugh Blvd.) will show work completed in the past year on Sunday, March 31, from 2-4 p.m. Wine and light hors d'oeuvres will be served.The gallery was opened in 2010 by artist Louis Beck to show his paintings and wood carvings. Artists of all skill levels are welcome to take classes.