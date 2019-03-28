 UA art professor Al-Shukri shows in San Francisco | Rock Candy

Thursday, March 28, 2019

UA art professor Al-Shukri shows in San Francisco

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge Zina Al-Shukri, untitled, 2012, ink on cardboard, 10.5 by 6.5 inches
  • Zina Al-Shukri, untitled, 2012, ink on cardboard, 10.5 by 6.5 inches

Patricia Sweetow Gallery in San Francisco is featuring pastel, charcoal and ink portraits by UA Little Rock and Henderson State University adjunct art professor Zina Al-Shukri starting Saturday, April 6.

Al-Shukri is a native of Baghdad who moved to the United States as a child. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from UA Little Rock and her master's degree from California College of the Arts. The gallery describes Al-Shukri as an "emerging artist" who draws influence from the work of Alice Neel. "Composed while her subjects sit and talk, Zina creates a safe place where people relax and reflect on other aspects of their lives, most notably intimacy, their relationships with others and their place within the cultural milieu of today."

Al-Shukri has exhibited extensively in Arkansas, including in the 2017 show "Nasty Women" at HSU.

Work by Paolo Arao and Anthony Sonnenberg will also be in the show, which runs through May 18. If you'll be in San Francisco on April 6, drop in for the reception, 4-6 p.m.

