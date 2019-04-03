It's the year of the woman at Jazz in the Park series

This year for its annual Jazz in the Park
series, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered with Art Porter Music Education
to program a lineup of stellar women vocalists. The events are free to attend, and run every Wednesday in April from 6-8 p.m. at the natural stone ampitheater in front of the History Pavilion in Riverfront Park.
No coolers are allowed, but do bring some cash to buy beer, wine and beverages from the organizers, a portion of the proceeds from which benefit Art Porter Music Education.
click to enlarge
First up: Bijoux,
a pitch-perfect crooner who's magnetic on stage and in complete command of everything from Rihanna's "Work" to Hoagy Carmichael's "The nearness of You," having acted for years as the not-so-secret weapon to Funkanites, Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe and The Rodney Block Collective.
Following tonight's concert:
click to enlarge
April 10: Tawanna Campbell,
a powerhouse R&B vocalist with jazz chops, a smooth-as-silk delivery and a sweet spot for gospel music.
click to enlarge
April 17: Genine LaTrice-Perez,
an immaculately polished show-stealer with electric stage energy, a startlingly versatile voice and a sensibility for rhythm that allows her to wander into tricky, thrilling repertoire.
click to enlarge
April 24: Ramona Smith,
a fiery, revered matriarch for Little Rock women vocalists of all genres. Smith performed for years with R&B pioneer Johnny Otis, and I've seen her hold an entire audience in the palm of her hand, singing from a dining room chair in their midst.