Much ado was made this week about the Impossible Burger's arrival at Burger King locations in St. Louis, where the Impossible Whopper elbowed out a corner of the fast food menu in the name of plant-based eating.
Armed with some low-level curiosity and the kind of guilty feelings toward Mother Earth that only a carnivore can harbor, I found myself typing the words “Little Rock, Arkansas” into the location search box at the website for Impossible Foods, a California-based company with a self-described mission of "making meat using plants, so that we never have to use animals again."
Bar-within-a-mall vibes notwithstanding (and wow, there are many such vibes; brace yourself for that airport-layover-dining experience), Bar Louie is one of a handful of frontrunners in Little Rock for the plant-based burger, which utilizes a controversial ingredient called heme to trick helpless, hapless meat-eater synapses into firing off an announcement to the body that beef is in the building. (Also, for some reason, an Impossible Burger contains 2,350 percent of your daily nutritional allowance of thiamin.)
This is how that went.
First two bites: Holy shit, this is actually beef.
Next couple of bites: Well, I mean, kinda. It's definitely not un-beefy.
Last few bites: K, this is
I don't know that I prefer an Impossible Burger
I don't know that I even prefer the Impossible Burger (except, you know, ecologically speaking) to a beef patty. But as a beef facsimile, it's a definite feat of food science.
