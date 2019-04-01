2019 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Finalists 

These students made the final round of judging for the 2019 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Team.
CAROLINE BLANSCET Little Rock Christian
JULIA KATHLEEN BRIXEY Greenwood High School
Pulaski Academy
ALISHA AJAY CHATLANI
Rogers High School
SULLIVAN WALTER FITZ
Catholic High School for Boys
THOMAS IAN HOLLIS
Hot Springs Lakeside High School
CELIA KRETH
Episcopal Collegiate School
IOAN BROWN SANDERS
North Little Rock High School
SPENCER LEE WALKER
Fayetteville High School
LUKE WEINER
Little Rock Christian Academy
