2019 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Finalists 

These students made the final round of judging for the 2019 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Team.

CAROLINE BLANSCET Little Rock Christian

JULIA KATHLEEN BRIXEY Greenwood High School

GENRIETTA CHURBANOVA

Pulaski Academy

ALISHA AJAY CHATLANI

Rogers High School

SULLIVAN WALTER FITZ

Catholic High School for Boys

THOMAS IAN HOLLIS

Hot Springs Lakeside High School

CELIA KRETH

Episcopal Collegiate School

IOAN BROWN SANDERS

North Little Rock High School

SPENCER LEE WALKER

Fayetteville High School

LUKE WEINER

Little Rock Christian Academy