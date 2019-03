2019 Arkansas Times Academic All-Stars Nominees 

Here are the students nominated to be Academic All-Stars. They are listed by their hometowns as indicated by mailing addresses.



ALMA



EMILY FOWLER



Mulberry High School



BAY



JACOB HARLEY OSTER



Bay High School



BEARDEN



CASSIDY CLEMENS



Bearden High School



GARRETT MCWHORTER



Bearden High School



BEEBE



TAYLOR DWAYNE BOYCE



Beebe High School



JOLEY MARIE MITCHELL



Rose Bud High School



MARIANNA KERSEY RICHEY



Beebe High School



BEE BRANCH



ANDREA DE TOUR



Arkansas Virtual Academy High School



BENTON



JULIANNA DEMI SORVILLO



Bauxite High School



KAYLA M. TREASITTI



Glen Rose High School



BENTONVILLE



KENDRA RISENER



Haas Hall Academy



ANGEL SOTERO Bentonville West High School



JESSICA YIN



Bentonville West High School



BERRYVILLE



ALEX RUBEN MALDONADO-LOPEZ



Berryville High School



AMBER NICOLE VEACH



Berryville High School



BISMARCK



LAUREN ELIZABETH CORLEY



Bismarck High School



BLACK ROCK



PAIGE LEANN PENN



Hillcrest High School



BLYTHEVILLE



CHANDLER SPROUSE



Gosnell High School



SHAKIAH WILLIAMS



Blytheville High School



BONNERDALE



HANNAH DIGGS



Centerpoint High School



BOONEVILLE



JUSTIN RONGEY



Magazine High School



BRINKLEY



KEVON MALOID DILLWORTH



Brinkley High School



EMILY ANN TAYLOR



Brinkley High School



BRUNO



LANE BOGLE



Valley Springs High School



BRYANT



SYDNEY ELAINE BOWMAN



Bryant High School



HARRISON BENNETT DOWNS



Bryant High School



CABOT



ZHENG HUI ZHANG



Cabot High School



CAVE CITY



KENDALL TOWNSLEY



Cave City High School



CENTER RIDGE



SOPHIA FRANCESCA ISELY



Nemo Vista High School



CLARKSVILLE



BRADLEY SCOTT BUCK



Johnson County Westside High School



CLINTON



JACOB ALLEN BURROUGHS



South Side High School



CONWAY



MARY KATHERINE FREYALDENHOVEN



Conway High School



KENDON CRAIG MOLINE



Conway High School



CORNING



CAROLINE GOODMAN



Corning High School



CROSSETT



DAILEY MARIE CHAVIS



Crossett High School



BRYCE RICHARD MOON



Crossett High School



DAMASCUS



CLAIRE ELIZABETH DREWRY



South Side High School



DES ARC



LINDSEY NICOLE REIDHAR



Des Arc High School



DEWITT



RACHEL DANIELS



DeWitt High School



ZONTRAY KENDALL



DeWitt High School



DONALDSON



DYLAN JASHUN CLAYTON



Bismarck High School



DOVER



Ethan Seth Owen Jacobs Dover High School



EUREKA SPRINGS



KAYDEN ECKMAN



Eureka Springs High School



EVANSVILLE



JESSICA ANN GOLDMAN



Lincoln High School



FARMINGTON



NICHOLAS JAMES ERICKSON



Farmington High School



REAGAN SIERRA WHITE



Farmington High School



FAYETTEVILLE



CHLOE AUGUST BOWEN



Springdale High School



SOPHIE FERNANDO



Haas Hall Academy



JEREMIA LO



Fayetteville High School



HAMAAD MEHAL



Haas Hall Academy



SPENCER LEE WALKER



Fayetteville High School



FISHER



ANNA CHAPLAIN



Harrisburg College and Career Prep



FORT SMITH



JOHN TYLER FREENY



Southside High School



MADISON ISABELLA RENEE MARSH



Southside High School



GOSNELL



KAYLEE JO MILLER



Gosnell High School



GREENBRIER



MADELYN RENEE JAMESON



Greenbrier High School



CALEB WADE TAPLEY



Greenbrier High School



GREENWOOD



JULIA KATHLEEN BRIXEY



Greenwood High School



TYLER LAWRENCE MERREIGHN



Greenwood High School



GREERS FERRY



FAITH MARIE BIRMINGHAM



West Side High School



HAMBURG



NIGEL LEWIS



Hamburg High School



BRENDA FAITH O'FALLON



Hamburg High School



HARRISON



GRACE ESTELLE BRANDT



Harrison High School



BLAKE JOHN WILLIAM WHITMER



Harrison High School



HAZEN



ROSS TIMOTHY HARPER



Hazen High School



HICKORY PLAINS



JEREMIAH DESHONE WILLIAMS



Des Arc High School



HIGDEN



NATHANIEL WYATT SMITH



West Side High School



HORATIO



GRACE ELIZABETH HARRIS



Horatio High School



HOT SPRINGS



RHETT BARRETT



Cutter Morning Star High School



FAITH ELIZABETH CARNIE



Lake Hamilton High School



JORDAN C. ERICKSON



Lake Hamilton High School



EMMA KIRSTEN FERGUSON



Lakeside High School



THOMAS IAN HOLLIS



Lakeside High School



ANTHONY ALEXANDER REITER Hot Springs High School



MICAH TRAVIS



Mountain Pine High School



HUTTIG



NASTAJAE ALIYAH ALDERSON



Strong High School



JACKSONVILLE



BASIA YVONNE BROWN



Jacksonville High School



GERALD ANTONIO DONOHUE



Jacksonville High School



JONESBORO



OPHIE COPELIN



Nettleton High School



JETT JACKSON



Harrisburg College and Career Prep



ISABELLE FLORENCE JONES



The Academies at Jonesboro High School



JOSHUA MILNES



Nettleton High School



ANNA ELISE OPPENHEIM Bay High School



NIKKOLETTE AMANDA PERKINS



Brookland High School



SEAN A. ROADES



Valley View High School



KALLEN SMITH



Brookland High School



TRACY N. TANNER



Valley View High School



LEACHVILLE



HALLIE ELIZABETH BROWN



Buffalo Island Central High School



KYLE BRADLEY THRASHER



Buffalo Island Central High School



LITTLE ROCK



MOHAMMED ABUELEM



Pulaski Academy



MILLER CLARK BACON



eStem High School



NATHAN THOMAS BARBER



The Academies at Jonesboro High School



CAROLINE BLANSCET



Little Rock Christian Academy



ANA ABARCA CHAVEZ



Hall High School



REBECCA SUSAN DIXON Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School



SARAH J. DOUGLASS



Joe T. Robinson High School



SULLIVAN WALTER FITZ



Catholic High School for Boys



CELIA KRETH



Episcopal Collegiate School



FELIPE MORALES OSORIO



Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School



CLAUDIA CATHERINE SMITH



eStem High School



ETHAN STRAUSS



Episcopal Collegiate School



LUKE WEINER



Little Rock Christian Academy



MICHELLE XU



Little Rock Central High School



RAMY YOUSEF Little Rock Central High School



MCCRORY



CHRISTIAN LITTLE



McCrory High School



MABELVALE



HALEY AMBER STANTON



LISA Academy West High School



MAGAZINE



EMILY STATON



Magazine High School



MAMMOTH SPRING



DEVON CRAY



Mammoth Spring High School



MARION



WESLEY JAMES BARRETT Marion High School



MORGAN BRADFORD WHITED



Marion High School



MAUMELLE



GARRETT MICHAEL BAKANOVIC



Maumelle High School



CHAD BOYD



Maumelle Charter High School



GENRIETTA CHURBANOVA



Pulaski Academy



LINCOLN MOSES



Maumelle Charter High School



VICTORIA ORTEGA



Maumelle High School



MAYFLOWER



HAYDYN HUDNALL Mayflower High School



MULBERRY



JARRET CHAMBERS



Mulberry High School



NEWPORT



NOAH BLAKE RABY



Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts



NORTH LITTLE ROCK



SOPHIA LYNN CHIER



Mount St. Mary Academy



CHASE CHRISTIAN MOHR-MCELROY



North Little Rock Center of Excellence Charter



KATHERINE RAMIREZ



North Little Rock High School



CARRE'LLA SADLER



North Little Rock High School



IOAN BROWN SANDERS North Little Rock High School



OZARK



AUTUMN PAIGE FLAHERTY



Johnson County Westside High School



PARAGOULD



EMMA FARMER



Marmaduke High School



MICHALA ANN MCPHINK Paragould High School



JACKSON CHANDLER PARKER



Paragould High School



MADISON SHEA ROBINSON



Greene County Tech High School



PARON



JOHN MATTHEW HOWARD Joe T. Robinson High School



PEA RIDGE



HALLEY LASTER



Pea Ridge High School



ALEC ANDREW MEREDITH



Pea Ridge High School



PINE BLUFF



MORGAN EDWARDS Watson Chapel High School



A'DARIUS LEE



Watson Chapel High School



PINEVILLE



KENLEE KAY KILLIAN



Calico Rock High School



PLUMERVILLE



GARRETT R. HENDRIX



Morrilton High School



POWHATAN



CREEDEN JAMES RICHEY



Hillcrest High School



RAVENDEN SPRINGS



EMILY CHEYENNE LUFFMAN



Sloan-Hendrix High School



REYNO



CHANDLER CONYERS



Corning High School



RISON



JUSTIN JACOBS



Rison High School



MACY RATLIFF



Rison High School



ROGERS



ALISHA AJAY CHATLANI



Rogers High School



MORGAN DIBASILIO



Rogers Heritage High School



SIDRA NADEEM



Rogers New Technology High School



NATHAN POWELL SKINNER



Rogers High School



ADAM RYSZARD SIWIEC



Rogers Heritage High School



ROSE BUD



CARSON DAVID LUCENA



Rose Bud High School



ROYAL



ANASTACIA GLASCO



Mountain Pine High School



RUSSELLVILLE



KAYLEE FREEMAN



Hector High School



SEARCY



JACKSON TANNER BENIGHT



Searcy High School



LAUREN ELIZABETH BROWN



Searcy High School



SHERIDAN



LAINEY FAITH HILL



Sheridan High School



LOGAN JAMES INGRAM



Sheridan High School



SHERWOOD



TIMOTHY NATHANIEL ESPEJO



Sylvan Hills High School



CHASE MARIE SWINTON



Sylvan Hills High School



SILOAM SPRINGS



CHRISTINE NICOLE HONN



Siloam Springs High School



OLIVER MONROE REID



Siloam Springs High School



SMACKOVER



ROBERT THOMAS DIXON



Smackover High School



KAYLEIGH AMANDA YEAGER



Smackover High School



SPRINGDALE



EDUARDO AGUILAR



Springdale High School



SPRINGFIELD



CAROLYN HOPE HOPKINS



Morrilton High School



STUTTGART



MARY SALLAH JIA



Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts



TRUMANN



ZACHARY DAVID BURCHFIELD



Trumann High School



WALNUT RIDGE



DEVIN FOSTER SMITH



Greene County Tech High School



WARD



JESSICA DAWN VAUGHN



Cabot High School



WHITE HALL



JUSTIN ROBERT DADY



White Hall High School



WINSLOW



JOSEPH ANDREW TAYLOR Lincoln High School



WYNNE



KYRA LIANE DOBSON



Wynne High School



JACKSON CHARLES GEORGE



Wynne High School