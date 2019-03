Best beards 

click to enlarge Rett Peek

BEST MUSTACHE: Asa Harvey.

mustache

On March 2, dozens of hirsute men (and several women sporting creatively crafted "beards") gathered for The Root Cafe's 7th annual "Beard and Mustache Contest" in Little Rock's Bernice Garden. (Thewas a sponsor.) The celebrity judges were George Anderson, last year'schampion; Rusty Mathis of Ben E. Keith Foods; Sally Mengel of Loblolly Creamery; Cheyenne Matthews of Southern Blonde and Co.; and Cody Mayes of Handle Barbershop. Photographer extraordinaire and friend of theRett Peek once again took portraits of the participants. See the complete field at his Facebook page, facebook.com/rettpeek