April 01, 2019 News » The Big Picture

Best beards 

Mustaches, too.

click to enlarge BEST MUSTACHE: Asa Harvey. - RETT PEEK
  • Rett Peek
  • BEST MUSTACHE: Asa Harvey.
On March 2, dozens of hirsute men (and several women sporting creatively crafted "beards") gathered for The Root Cafe's 7th annual "Beard and Mustache Contest" in Little Rock's Bernice Garden. (The Arkansas Times was a sponsor.) The celebrity judges were George Anderson, last year's mustache champion; Rusty Mathis of Ben E. Keith Foods; Sally Mengel of Loblolly Creamery; Cheyenne Matthews of Southern Blonde and Co.; and Cody Mayes of Handle Barbershop. Photographer extraordinaire and friend of the Times Rett Peek once again took portraits of the participants. See the complete field at his Facebook page, facebook.com/rettpeek.
