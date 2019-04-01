Best beards 

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings
Yes, the Republicans are still Hell Bent to institute their evil Healthcare Plan to just-…
Why is the date of this article a date that is in the future? It…
This is a well written article. I only have one complaint, my last name DuBose…