Plan to check out the 2019 Arkansas Literary Festival 

click to enlarge

Whether you're reading these words on the page or by the pixel, chances are you already know that books are not ends unto themselves. It's not so much the quarter-hours clocked with one's nose in a book, after all, that makes reading so unassailably good as it is the power of a book to recast what happens once we close its cover and set it aside. Books can stir deep discontent, poking at our imaginations and urging us to make the world around us a touch more equitable. They can make us more empathetic, capable of understanding the motivations of people who wake up every day on the other side of the equator, or who voted differently in the last presidential election. They can give us a detailed tour of the interior of a ballistic missile submarine, or methodical guidance to a better loaf of brioche.